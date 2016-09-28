版本:
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada will merge fifty branches over next eighteen months

Sept 28 Laurentian Bank Of Canada :

* Will merge fifty branches over next eighteen months

* Says mergers will lead to a reduction of about three hundred positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

