BRIEF-U.S. CPSC - Working with Samsung to address safety issues related to washing machines

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CPSC - Working with Samsung to address safety issues related to top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and April 2016

* U.S. CPSC - CPSC and Samsung are working on a remedy for affected consumers that will help ensure that there are no further incidents Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dskYDy]

