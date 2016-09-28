BRIEF-Fulgent Genetics sees IPO of 4.2 million shares of common stock

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Fulgent Genetics Inc :
* Sees IPO of 4.2 million shares of common stock - SEC Filing
* Anticipate that the initial public offering price will be between $9.00 and $11.00 per share
* Ming Hsieh, co's CEO, has indicated an interest in purchasing up to 1.1 million shares co to be sold in IPO at IPO price
* Had previously anticipated IPO price between $12 and $14 per share for IPO of 4.6 million shares of common stock Source text - bit.ly/2dar8c8 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.