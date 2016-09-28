BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves first automated insulin delivery device for type 1 diabetes

Sept 28 U.S. FDA:

* FDA approves first automated insulin delivery device for type 1 diabetes

* Approved Medtronic's MiniMed 670G hybrid closed looped system

* Medtronic is currently performing clinical studies to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of device in diabetic children 7-13 years old

* As part of approval, FDA is requiring a post-market study to better understand how device performs in "real-world settings"