BRIEF-Intra-Cellular therapies announces top-line results from the second phase 3 trial of ITI-007

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - believe ITI-007 did not separate from placebo on pre-specified primary endpoint in study '302
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - plan to request a meeting with U.S. FDA division of psychiatry products to discuss regulatory path
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - in study, consistent with previous schizophrenia studies, ITI-007 was well-tolerated with safety profile similar to placebo
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc announces top-line results from the second phase 3 trial of ITI-007 in patients with schizophrenia (study '302)
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - ITI-007 did not separate from placebo in part due to unusually high placebo response at certain sites
* Intra Cellular Therapies Inc - neither dose of ITI-007 separated from placebo on primary endpoint in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.