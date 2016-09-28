版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pernix reports distribution of Treximet 10/60 MG dose

Sept 28 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Pernix Therapeutics announces distribution of Treximet 10/60 MG (Sumatriptan 10MG and Naproxen Sodium 60 MG) dose for use in pediatric patients

* Says expects to begin focused product promotion activities in early Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

