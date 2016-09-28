版本:
中国
2016年 9月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network discusses impact of reverse stock split on self-tender offer

Sept 28 Professional Diversity Network Inc :

* Says board of directors approved a final 1-for-8 ratio immediately following annual meeting of stockholder

* Reverse stock split reduced company's outstanding shares from approximately 14.5 million to approximately 1.8 million

* CFL transaction would still result in purchase by CFL of 51 pct of co's shares, purchase of shares will be at $9.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

