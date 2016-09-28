版本:
BRIEF-Ibio Inc files for non-timely 10-k

Sept 28 Ibio Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing

* Delay in 10-k due to delays in the collection and compilation of certain information required to be included in the form 10-k Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

