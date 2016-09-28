版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Clairmark Investments reports 14.8 pct stake in Eleven Biotherapeutics

Sept 28 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Clairmark Investments reports 14.8 pct stake in Eleven Biotherapeutics as of September 20, 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2dApKzu Further company coverage:

