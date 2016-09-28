BRIEF-Misonix says informed SEC, DOJ that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent Chinese entity which raise questions under FCPA

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Misonix Inc
* Audit committee of co's board engaged outside counsel to conduct internal investigation to review matters
* Internal investigation is ongoing
* Informed sec, doj of knowledge of business practices of independent chinese entity that distributes co's products in china - sec filing
* Informed sec, doj that co may have had knowledge of certain business practices of independent chinese entity which raise questions under fcpa
* Has no current information derived from investigation to date or otherwise to suggest previously reported financial statements and results are incorrect Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cWwMx9) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.