BRIEF-Hess Corp calls outstanding notes due in 2017 for redemption

Sept 28 Hess Corp

* Hess corporation calls outstanding notes due in 2017 for redemption

* Notes will be redeemed on october 28, 2016

* Will redeem all of its outstanding 1.300% notes due june 15, 2017

* Intends to use proceeds from recent note offering to fund redemption of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

