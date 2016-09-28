BRIEF-Iconix Brand enters into an agreement with Huber Capital Management

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Iconix Brand Group Inc
* Entered into an agreement with Huber Capital Management, LLC and Joseph R. Huber - SEC filing
* Huber agreed that it will not initiate, encourage or participate in any 'withhold' or similar campaign with respect to 2016 annual meeting
* Huber Capital Management, LLC and Joseph R. Huber beneficially own approximately 12.45% of issued and outstanding common stock
* Board will nominate Kenneth Slutsky on company's slate of directors for election
* Company's slate of directors for election to board at 2016 annual meeting will consist of nine directors
* Huber agreed that except as specifically permitted by agreement, it will not nominate any person for election at 2016 annual meeting
* Agreement also provides that huber will appear in person or by proxy at each annual or special meeting till 15 days prior to submission of nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.