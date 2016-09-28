版本:
BRIEF-Karsten Energy terminates proposed business combination with Heart Force Medical Inc

Sept 28 Karsten Energy Corp

* Karsten Energy Corp terminates proposed business combination with Heart Force Medical Inc

* Says requested TSX venture exchange to reinstate its shares for trading

* Says actively pursuing acquisition of another mining exploration or development property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

