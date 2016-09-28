版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Neustar says Neustar entered into that certain amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

Sept 28 Neustar Inc

* Says on sept 28, Neustar, Inc entered into that certain amendment no. 3 to credit agreement dated as of January 23, 2013

* Third amendment extends the maturity date of the $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility to January 22, 2019

* Amendment also provides that upon consummation of a spin-off commitments under revolving credit facility will be permanently reduced to zero

* Upon consummation of spin-off, Neustar must prepay all outstanding advances under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐