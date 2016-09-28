BRIEF-Neustar says Neustar entered into that certain amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Neustar Inc
* Says on sept 28, Neustar, Inc entered into that certain amendment no. 3 to credit agreement dated as of January 23, 2013
* Third amendment extends the maturity date of the $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility to January 22, 2019
* Amendment also provides that upon consummation of a spin-off commitments under revolving credit facility will be permanently reduced to zero
* Upon consummation of spin-off, Neustar must prepay all outstanding advances under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.