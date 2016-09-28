版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Global names Monique F. Leroux to board

Sept 28 S&P Global Inc

* S&P Global names Monique F. Leroux to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

