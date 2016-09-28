版本:
BRIEF-Cinedigm says stockholders approved an amendment to fourth amended and restated certificate of incorporation

Sept 28 Cinedigm Corp

* Pursuant to charter amendment, the Co's charter was amended to increase number of authorized shares of class a common stock by 4 million

* Says at annual meeting, stockholders approved an amendment to fourth amended and restated certificate of incorporation - SEC filing

* Following the charter amendment, co has 25 million shares of Class A common stock authorized for issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

