BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals says successfully amended $80 million Tranche C component of its revolving credit facility

Sept 28 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Says successfully amended $80 million Tranche C component of its revolving credit facility

* Entered into a $50 million prepaid forward gold transaction

* Says proceeds from transaction will be recognized initially as deferred revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

