公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 07:34 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines' mechanics union agree final language for contract deal reached last month - United spokeswoman

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* United Airlines' mechanics union has agreed to final language for contract deal reached last month - United spokeswoman

* United Airlines mechanics will now vote in coming weeks on whether to ratify the tentative agreement - United spokeswoman

