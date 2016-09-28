版本:
BRIEF-Amgen says erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in first phase 3 study

Sept 28 Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces erenumab significantly reduces monthly migraine days in patients with episodic migraine in first phase 3 study

* Study of erenumab in episodic migraine prevention met primary endpoint

* Says erenumab is being co-developed by Amgen and Novartis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

