公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-IDT reports Q4 EPS $0.48

Sept 28 Idt Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Revenue in 4Q16 was $368.1 million compared to $405.8 million.

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

