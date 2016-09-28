版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日

BRIEF-Esterline Technologies - amendment no. 1 to the letter agreement with FPA

Sept 28 Esterline Technologies Corp

* Says pursuant to amendment, first pacific advisors will not purchase any additional shares until October 12, 2016

* Amendment no. 1 to the letter agreement dated as of Sept 16,with FPA regarding FPA's ownership of shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

