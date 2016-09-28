版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cowen group says estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $13 bln

Sept 28 Cowen Group Inc

* Cowen Group Inc says as of September 1, 2016, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $13 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐