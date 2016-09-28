版本:
BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves Orkambi for use in children with Cystic Fibrosis

Sept 28 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* U.S. Food And Drug Administration approves Orkambi (Lumacaftor/Ivacaftor) for use in children with Cystic Fibrosis ages 6 through 11 who have two copies of the F508DEL mutation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

