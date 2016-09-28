版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Bar Harbor Bankshares appointed Josephine Iannelli as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer

Sept 28 Bar Harbor Bankshares

* Appointed Josephine Iannelli as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of company and bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

