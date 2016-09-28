版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says full year 2016 aggregates shipments unlikely to reach 190 mln tons

Sept 28 Vulcan Materials Co

* "headwinds seen in 2016 should not repeat in 2017"

* Full year 2016 aggregates shipments unlikely to reach 190 million tons - SEC filing

* "we expect 2017 shipment growth across all end - use segments" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dlf9L3) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐