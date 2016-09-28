版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Sunlink health systems files for non-timely 10-k

Sept 28 Sunlink Health Systems Inc

* Says anticipates it will file its Form 10-k for the period ended June 30, 2016 within the "grace" period provided

* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

