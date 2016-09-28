版本:
BRIEF-Caltex renews long-term fleet fuel card processing solution with WEX

Sept 28 Wex Inc

* Says WEX Australia has entered into a multi-year fuel card system processing contract with Caltex

* Says Caltex renews its long-term fleet fuel card processing solution with WEX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

