BRIEF-Darden Restaurants says Jean Birch resigned as a member of board of directors

* Jean M. Birch resigned as a member of board of directors of Darden Restaurants Inc

* Board voted to reduce size of board to seven members to eliminate vacancy created by Birch's resignation - SEC filing

* Birch withdrew her consent to stand for re-election to board at company's annual meeting of shareholders