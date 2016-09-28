版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Darden Restaurants says Jean Birch resigned as a member of board of directors

Sept 28 Darden Restaurants Inc

* Jean M. Birch resigned as a member of board of directors of Darden Restaurants Inc

* Board voted to reduce size of board to seven members to eliminate vacancy created by Birch's resignation - SEC filing

* Birch withdrew her consent to stand for re-election to board at company's annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dlfTzR) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐