BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports compensation committee approves a one-time $750,000 cash retention award to CFO

Sept 28 Pier 1 Imports Inc

* September 22, compensation committee approved a one-time $750,000 cash retention award to CFO Jeffrey Boyer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

