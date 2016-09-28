版本:
BRIEF-Innerworkings announces exclusive partnership with preferred hotels & resorts

Sept 28 Innerworkings Inc

* Will facilitate production of all branded items that preferred hotels & resorts creates for its offices, member hotels

* Innerworkings announces exclusive partnership with preferred hotels & resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

