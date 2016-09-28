版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry files for potential mixed shelf of upto $80 million

Sept 28 Kingold Jewelry Inc

* Kingold Jewelry files for potential mixed shelf of upto $80 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

