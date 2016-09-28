版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Brokerage Scottrade said to work with adviser on possible sale- Bloomberg

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* Brokerage Scottrade said to work with adviser on possible sale ; could be valued at $4 bln- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Scottrade has drawn interest from rivals including TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/2dsuMgU)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐