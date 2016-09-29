BRIEF-Morphosys, Galapagos start first-in-patient dosing of il-17c antibody MOR106

Sept 29 Galapagos NV :

* Morphosys and Galapagos start first-in-patient dosing of il-17c antibody MOR106 in atopic dermatitis

* Ongoing phase 1 study in healthy volunteers now advanced to investigate MOR106 in patients with atopic dermatitis

* Favorable safety results shown in healthy volunteers receiving single ascending doses (SAD) in the study to date