BRIEF-GSK gets 477 mln stg gross proceeds from Aspen Pharmacare stake sale

Sept 29 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Gross proceeds of Aspen transaction are equivalent to £477 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

