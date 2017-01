Sept 29 Financial Conduct Authority

* UK's FCA says instituted criminal proceedings against Mark Lyttleton, former investment portfolio manager at Blackrock Investment Management UK Ltd

* Lyttleton is charged with three counts of insider dealing

* Offences relate to trading in equities and a call option between Oct. 2 2011 and Dec. 16 2011

* Lyttleton has been summonsed to attend City of London Magistrates' Court on Sept. 29 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dmHXmh)