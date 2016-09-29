BRIEF-National Amusements Inc proposes combination of CBS and Viacom

Sept 29 National Amusements Inc:
* National Amusements, Inc. proposes combination of CBS and
Viacom
* National Amusements, Inc - believe that a combination of
CBS and Viacom might offer "substantial synergies"
* National Amusements - tentative view is that "optimal
structure" would be all-stock deal in which stockholders of each
co would get shares in combined co
* National Amusements - none of Sumner Redstone, Shari
Redstone or David Andelman will vote on board consideration
potential CBS-Viacom merger
* National Amusements - believe any potential CBS-Viacom
deal should be result of fair deliberation; any deal would
proceed only if approved by each board
* National Amusements is not willing to accept or support
any acquisition by a third party of either company
* National Amusements - not willing to accept any deal that
would result in National Amusements surrendering controlling
position in either CBS or Viacom
