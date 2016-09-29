BRIEF-Top Strike Resources announces proposed transaction

Sept 29 Top Strike Resources Corp
* Top Strike Resources Corp. announces proposed transaction
* Pursuant to LOI, corporation, subject to entering into a
definitive agreement will pay $40 million
* Transaction payable by way of combination of C$2.5 million
in cash and 300 million common shares of co at C$0.125 per top
strike share
* Entered into binding letter of intent dated Sept 24, with
Australia stock exchange listed company, MMJ Phytotech Limited
* Co will undertake concurrent equity financing of 100
million top strike shares for c$12.5 million at price not less
than C$0.125per share
* Upon completion of transaction and financing, top strike
shareholders will own approximately 3.9% equity of pro forma
entity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: