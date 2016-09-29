版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Allergan issues statement on Namenda XR patent litigation following announcement of ANDA approvals

Sept 29 Allergan Plc

* Company has not announced any earlier licensed entry dates

* Company has settled with all other Namenda XR ANDA defendants, including Lupin Limited and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc

* If district court ruling on patents is upheld, there is a possibility that generic entry for Namenda XR could occur

* Company will defend validity of the patents on appeal and believes that its arguments on appeal are substantial and meritorious Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐