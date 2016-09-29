BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces negotiations for Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka)

Sept 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit imaging announces negotiations on a possible forward
sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its
subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* Plaza will be entitled to an additional payment of
approximately eur 15 million upon opening of shopping center.
* Plaza will complete development of property and will
remain as asset manager of operating shopping center for 12
months
* Plaza will receive up to eur 35 million from purchaser
* Construction of project is in advanced stages and shopping
center is on schedule to be open in first half of 2017, is
currently over 50% pre-let
* Expected transaction closure is in Q4 of 2016
* Upon completion of project, Belgrade Plaza will comprise
approximately 32,000 SQM of GLA
