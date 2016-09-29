版本:
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces negotiations for Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka)

Sept 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging announces negotiations on a possible forward sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* Plaza will be entitled to an additional payment of approximately eur 15 million upon opening of shopping center.

* Plaza will complete development of property and will remain as asset manager of operating shopping center for 12 months

* Plaza will receive up to eur 35 million from purchaser

* Construction of project is in advanced stages and shopping center is on schedule to be open in first half of 2017, is currently over 50% pre-let

* Expected transaction closure is in Q4 of 2016

* Upon completion of project, Belgrade Plaza will comprise approximately 32,000 SQM of GLA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

