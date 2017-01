Sept 29 Morgans Hotel Group Co :

* Expecting to close on transaction in Q4 of 2016

* Says proposed merger with sbe received approval of approximately 71 pct of outstanding shares of common stock of morgans

* Merger is subject to assumption of Morgans mortgage debt by SBE, as well as other customary closing conditions

* Of 25,170,480 votes cast, 24,715,378 shares, or 98 pct, voted in favor of SBE merger