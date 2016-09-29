BRIEF-Enbridge inc. Announces $1.075-billion sale of South Prairie region assets

Sept 29 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Inc says closing of transaction is expected to
occur around end of Q4 of 2016
* Transaction is accretive to Fund Group's available cash
flow from operations on a per unit basis
* Assets divested on thursday do not include bakken
expansion pipeline
* An affiliate of Enbridge income fund entered into an
agreement for sale of fund's liquids pipelines assets in south
prairie region to tundra energy marketing
* Announces $1.075 Billion sale of South Prairie region
assets
* As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial
arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place
* Assets being sold are liquids pipelines and related
facilities in Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Manitoba
* Expected that crude oil and NGL volumes delivered from
assets will continue to flow onto enbridge mainline at Cromer
