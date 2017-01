Sept 29 Cempra Inc :

* Nash effects of solithromycin: interim results from phase 2 study

* Cempra Inc says all six patients showed alt reductions after 90 days of treatment with Solithromycin

* Cempra Inc says pre/post treatment biopsies confirm mean nas reduction of 1.3 points after 90 days of treatment with solithromycin

* Cempra inc says Solithromycin was well tolerated