BRIEF-Bunge, OFI become distribution partners in Asia-Pacific

Sept 30 Bunge Ltd :

* Bunge and OFI Become Distribution Partners in Asia-Pacific

* OFI will become Bunge's exclusive commercial partner to import, market, sell and distribute packaged softseed oils into Philippines

* Will become OFI's exclusive commercial partner to export, market, sell, distribute coconut oil under its farm origin brand into countries in Asia-Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: