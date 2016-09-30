版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-Bunge, OFI become distribution partners in Asia-Pacific

Sept 30 Bunge Ltd :

* Bunge and OFI Become Distribution Partners in Asia-Pacific

* OFI will become Bunge's exclusive commercial partner to import, market, sell and distribute packaged softseed oils into Philippines

* Will become OFI's exclusive commercial partner to export, market, sell, distribute coconut oil under its farm origin brand into countries in Asia-Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

