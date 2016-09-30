BRIEF-Sempra says market information indicates fair value of TDM plant may be less than carrying value

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Sempra Energy
* Obtained market information indicating fair value of TDM plant in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico may be less than carrying value
* Management will record a noncash, after-tax impairment charge ranging from $50 million to $90 million in Q3 of 2016
* After performing an analysis of recent information, concluded on September 29, 2016 that carrying value of TDM should be reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
