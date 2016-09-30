BRIEF-Sempra says market information indicates fair value of TDM plant may be less than carrying value

Sept 30 Sempra Energy

* Obtained market information indicating fair value of TDM plant in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico may be less than carrying value

* Management will record a noncash, after-tax impairment charge ranging from $50 million to $90 million in Q3 of 2016

* After performing an analysis of recent information, concluded on September 29, 2016 that carrying value of TDM should be reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: