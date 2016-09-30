版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-James Flynn reports 4.21 pct passive stake in Catabasis Pharma - SEC filing

Sept 30 (Reuters) -

* James Flynn reports 4.21 percent passive stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc as of September 28 - SEC filing Source text bit.ly/2dJKqb2 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐