公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment says intends to offer $520 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 in a private placement

Sept 30 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp :

* Lions Gate Entertainment says Intends to offer $520 mln in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 in a private placement- Sec filing Source text bit.ly/2drTPzY Further company coverage:

