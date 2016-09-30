BRIEF-Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems - SEC filing

Sept 30 T2 Biosystems Inc :

* Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems Inc as of September 21, 2016 - SEC filing

* Canon says T2 Biosystems and Canon USA entered into a voting and standstill agreement and a registration rights agreement

* Canon says T2 Biosystems has agreed to give Canon USA certain board designation rights

* Canon says T2 Biosystems to initially appoint Seymour Liebman, an EVP at Canon USA, as a class I director on the T2 board

* Canon says Canon USA beneficially owns 6 million shares of common stock of T2 Biosystems as of Sept 21 Source text bit.ly/2diCueL Further company coverage: