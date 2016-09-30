版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 18:27 BJT

BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln

Sept 30 Long Island Iced Tea Corp :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2cQelwQ Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐