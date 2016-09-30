BRIEF-Versar-On sept 29, co, lender entered into fourth forbearance agreement in consideration of ongoing steps by co

Sept 30 Versar Inc :

* As condition to 4th forbearance agreement, co appointed H. Haywood Miller III as company's Chief Restructuring Officer

* On sept 29, co, lender entered into fourth forbearance agreement in consideration of ongoing steps by co to work to resolve defaults-SEC filing

* Company retains ability to borrow funds under revolving credit facility subject to a cap of $13.5 million

* Miller to assist co to develop, implement plans for long term operations,financial restructuring of company, which may include sales of assets