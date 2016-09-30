BRIEF-Versar-On sept 29, co, lender entered into fourth forbearance agreement in consideration of ongoing steps by co

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Versar Inc :
* As condition to 4th forbearance agreement, co appointed H. Haywood Miller III as company's Chief Restructuring Officer
* On sept 29, co, lender entered into fourth forbearance agreement in consideration of ongoing steps by co to work to resolve defaults-SEC filing
* Company retains ability to borrow funds under revolving credit facility subject to a cap of $13.5 million
* Miller to assist co to develop, implement plans for long term operations,financial restructuring of company, which may include sales of assets Source text bit.ly/2dggoce Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
