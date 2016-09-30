版本:
BRIEF-Regeneron announces phase 2 study of aflibercept

Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Formulated with rinucumab (anti-PDGFR-beta) shows no benefit over aflibercept alone in neovascular age-related macular degeneration

* Combination therapy did not demonstrate improvement in BCVA versus intravitreal aflibercept injection monotherapy at 12 weeks

* Adding rinucumab to aflibercept showed no benefit on anatomic endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

