BRIEF-Regeneron announces phase 2 study of aflibercept

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Formulated with rinucumab (anti-PDGFR-beta) shows no benefit over aflibercept alone in neovascular age-related macular degeneration
* Combination therapy did not demonstrate improvement in BCVA versus intravitreal aflibercept injection monotherapy at 12 weeks
* Adding rinucumab to aflibercept showed no benefit on anatomic endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
